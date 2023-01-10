Remembering surfing legend and Waikiki Beach Boy China Uemura

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large northwest swell will arrive tonight and peak on
Wednesday, bringing the potential for moderate to locally strong
surges in exposed harbors. The swell will also bring the
potential for large breaking waves near harbor entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbors and boat launches
should exercise caution when entering or leaving port, and when
mooring or launching vessels.
"Go home kids and tell mom and dad or grandpa and grandma simple words, 'I love you,'" said China Uemura.
Legendary Waikiki Beach Boy Roy 'China' Uemura spent much of his life doing whatever he could to steer Hawaii's keiki in the right path -- something he never had as a child growing up in Moiliili.
His father away in the military and his mother always working, he was left to fend for himself.
"I was brought up by Waikiki Wall. I started bodysurfing, I started paipo boarding, standing up on a paipo board," he said. "And from there I told myself, 'Maybe I can learn how to surf.'"
And he did more than just learn.
He turned pro in the 1970s and then became a world longboard champion, starting his own contests -- the Longboard Surfing Classic and Wahine Surfing Classic -- for more than 30 years raising money for local nonprofits.
"Anything for the kids he loved, you know. He wanted to just do it all for the kids," said daughter Kanoe Abilla.
Known as Uncle China here on Waikiki beach, China Uemura gave countless keiki a chance to surf in his contests. But what many don't know is he also went out of his way to give troubled youth second chances.
"Get them on the beach, out of the city, get them in the water," said his son Kekoa. "Just let them have a good time away from, you know, whatever rough times it was maybe having at home."
After years addicted to drugs and alcohol, his tough lot in life helped him relate to people who were struggling.
"Surfing was something that saved his life, you know, kept him off the streets kept him again away from all the bad stuff," Kekoa Uemura added. "So he was able to relate to a lot of people on that level, and help them to maybe get an ocean get in the water. Start surfing and you surfing is kind of I guess coming to therapy."
And until his last breath, Uemura poured out his aloha.
"From the bottom of his heart, he could barely speak. And it took all his energy to tell me that, you know, there's people on the floors crying for help every day, calling for their loved ones," said son-in-law Justin Abilla. "And he said, 'I sit here by myself every day, and I pray and I ask God to take their pain and put it on me so that they can go home and be with their loved ones.' And that was his last wish."
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.