 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Remembering legendary sportscaster Jim Leahey's love for Hawaii

  • Updated
  • 0
Jim Leahey

There was a huge loss, Monday, for generations of University of Hawaii sports fans as legendary sportscaster Jim Leahey -- the voice of UH sports for decades -- died at the age of 80. KITV4 spoke to family and friends of the late sportscaster following his passing.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The voice and heart of UH sports, broadcast legend Jim Leahey passed away on Monday. For 60 years, he brought games to life for thousands of Rainbow Warrior fans.

Legendary sportscaster Jim Leahey died at the age of 80. Leahey hosted radio and TV shows and most notably "Leahey and Leahey" with his son, Kanoa, on Hawaii Public Television.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred