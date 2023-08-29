Remembering Lahaina fire victim Po'omaika'i Estores-Losano, father of two young boys

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING THE AFTERNOON HIGH TIDES
TODAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours during the daily peak tides today.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas building to 6 to 9 feet late
tonight.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY
WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
.Dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and very dry
weather could produce critical fire weather conditions Thursday.
It is important to note that the winds for this event WILL NOT be
comparable in strength to the August 8, 2023 event, where wind
gusts of over 60 mph were observed.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR
LEEWARD AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph.
Strongest wind gusts will be downwind of higher terrain.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities of 35 to 45 percent on Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
For actions you can take to protect life and property from;
wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at;
https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home
Po'omaika'i would help anyone in need, even at the expense of his own life.
"He wouldn't let somebody suffer," said his sister Jayna Ku'ulei Barut.
"If he heard somebody yelling for help I'm sure he would've went to go help him or her," Castillo added. "He would have put himself second to help somebody else."
After searching for two weeks his family finally got word that the 28-year-old's remains were found in Lahaina.
But they're still wondering exactly where.
"Was he helping somebody? Was he asleep? Was he running away?," Barut questioned.
Po'omaika'i was living with roommates and was told on the day of the fires not to come into work on Front Street, where he sold tickets for tourist activities.
"We don't want to even imagine the pain he endured whether it was instantly or he felt it. I mean what was remained left of him ... there's not much," Castillo said. "It just breaks our heart. He was alone and he was in pain."
His funeral is scheduled for this Friday.
"We just want to put him to rest," Barut said. "We know that he's all around us. Of course we know he'll follow wherever we go, but we want him literally home. Home is where your heart is and that's where we want him to be."