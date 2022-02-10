Remembering deputy sheriff Daniel Browne-Sanchez on the 15th anniversary of his death

Fifteen years ago today, the Hawaii Sheriff Division lost one of its own.
On February 10, 2007, deputy sheriff Daniel Browne-Sanchez was shot several times while taking down a robber at Osake Sushi Bar & Lounge on Kapiolani Boulevard. He worked there part-time as a barback or bartender's assistant. He was only 27 years old.
Browne-Sanchez had been with the Sheriff Division for five years. His friends and those he worked with do what they can to keep his memory alive.
First deputy sheriff Lanikoa Dobrowolsky was his recruit trainer.
"We take the opportunities to visit him at the law enforcement memorial here in Honolulu. Many of us when we go to Washington, D.C. for courses or whatever, we take the opportunity to visit his name at the national monument," Dobrowolsky said. "We also try and stay in touch with his mom, with his mother, and every year during the law enforcement week here we always get together over there as well."
Hundreds attended the memorial service for Browne-Sanchez in 2007, including fellow law enforcement officers and other first responders.
"He just had the biggest of hearts," said then-deputy sheriff sergeant Shawn Tsuha.
"If he didn't act the way he acted that night, we might have been at several more funerals than just his. He was a hero," said then-deputy sheriff Johnnie Kukahiko.
Browne-Sanchez is the only name from the Sheriff Division at the Hawaii Law Enforcement Memorial. It's a tribute to those in law enforcement who've made the ultimate sacrifice.
The man who killed him, John Lorenzo, also known as Patrick Lorenzo, is serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole in the year 2202. The Hawaii Department of Public Safety says Lorenzo is currently at Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona.
"Regardless if it's Danny or any officer that's lost, they leave people behind. So if people can just remember that those dates that remind us and keep them alive in our memories, the loss of, his anniversary today, law enforcement week, if they can just keep in mind that those are important dates to us and we appreciate the public's support," Dobrowolsky said.
