Remembering Alex Kaloi

The tributes continue for one of the most celebrated Oahu athletes of this generation. Alex Kaloi, the former UH quarterback and life long resident of Wahiawa, passed away on Sunday at the age of 67.
In many ways the Kaloi family are dealing with this tragedy like anyone else might handle a sudden passing. There's still shock, a lot of sadness, yet through all that - still several smiles. His wife Jan was his high school sweetheart. Together they had three daughters - Janalle, Kimi, and Heidi - who in the wake of the tragic loss are feeling the full spectrum of emotions.
"Obviously it's we are, like, robbed right now that he was taken way too soon," said Heidi Kaloi-McCoy. "But I feel so happy we are what's left of him. We are And everything we've learned is from my mom and my dad. And he's taught us so much about Just to be a good person. Humble. Kind."
"That's one thing I want people to remember," said Janelle Kaloi-Chen. "People say things and we don't even know that much about his accomplishments because he never even talked about it."
"He talked about the memories he had with his teammates," added Kimi Kaloi, "Or how good his teammates were, or the coaching staff... good at deflecting any good that people gave to him onto somebody else."
And the good that's front of mind for the Kaloi daughters right now - their kids who will go on in life without their grandfather. and they're the ones who really got most of his time of late. Having recently retired from a career in dentistry, he truly loved his new career of going to the grandkids practices, watching their games, and just being the dad, father, and grandpa so was so loved for.
