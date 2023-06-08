 Skip to main content
Remembering Alex Kaloi

Kaloi Retired Number

The tributes continue for one of the most celebrated Oahu athletes of this generation.  Alex Kaloi, the former UH quarterback and life long resident of Wahiawa, passed away on Sunday at the age of 67.  

In many ways the Kaloi family are dealing with this tragedy like anyone else might handle a sudden passing.  There's still shock, a lot of sadness, yet through all that - still several smiles.  His wife Jan was his high school sweetheart.  Together they had three daughters - Janalle, Kimi, and Heidi - who in the wake of the tragic loss are feeling the full spectrum of emotions.

Weekend Morning Anchor

Robert Buan joined the KITV4 News Team in 2023 as the anchor for Good Morning Hawaii weekends. He will be reporting during the week. Having worked in several broadcast formats, Robert's most recent news experience was anchoring morning news at WLAC and the Tennessee Radio Network in Nashville where he lived for eight years.

