Red-light safety camera at Likelike Highway & School Street issuing warnings

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the Red-Light Safety Camera at Likelike Highway and School Street begins issuing warnings Friday, March 10th.
Charolett Aldaya, the parent of a student at nearby Kapalama Elementary School said, "My daughter goes to school here, I've seen a lot of people running red lights, it's very dangerous, I'm here for my daughter's safety."
According to Hawaii.Gov, red-light running is a significant cause of crashes, deaths, and injuries at signalized intersections. Statewide, between 2015 and 2020 there have been 1,879 crashes as a result of red-light and other traffic signal violations.
Hawaii is one of 26 states that does not use automated traffic enforcement on their public roads. Federal data suggests that automated traffic enforcement can reduce costs of enforcement, lessen the danger of enforcement for officers, and increase the perception of drivers that there are consequences to violating traffic laws.
Through 2/26/2023, 403 citations/warnings have been issued at Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street. Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street is next highest with 153 citations (north-west approach) and 368 citations (south-east approach). 145 citations have been issued at Pali Highway and School Street.
Other areas/intersections on the lookout: Vineyard Boulevard & Nuuanu Avenue, Pali Highway & Vineyard Boulevard, Likelike & School St., King Street & Ward Avenue, Kapiolani Blvd & Kamakee St., Beretania St. & Piikoi St., McCully St. & Algaroba St.
