Red light camera at McCully and Algaroba Streets will be issuing warnings starting April 14th

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)--Starting April 14th and continuing for 30 days drivers will be given a warning if you run a red light at McCully and Algaroba streets.After that 30 day mark you can expect a ticket starting at $97, but it could go up to $200.Throughout the city there are 10 intersections that have been selected for the two-year pilot program.This will be the ninth intersection brought into operation.The Hawaii Department of Transportation says red light running or disregarding traffic signals has resulted in 1,879 crashes statewide in the past 5 years.