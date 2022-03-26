Red Hill water crisis impact: Some developers stop projects after no guarantee of water.

The fallout from the Red Hill water crisis continues with a ripple effect starting to be felt around Oahu. Some developers are now saying their projects have been halted because the Board of Water Supply told them it can't guarantee there will be water for their new housing developments. The Commercial Real Estate Development Association, NAIOP, says this could have major impacts across the island for years to come.
This is a letter the Board of Water Supply sent to Michaels Development about its plans to build two affordable housing projects. BWS essentially says it can't confirm there will be water for the new project.
Michaels Developement Vice President Christian O'Connor reacts, "Noone has ever seen a Board of Water Supply 'lack of adequacy potentially.' Doesn't happen. It's very surprising. Almost shocking to get this type of letter."
BWS says it never promised developers water before, but concurs the wording might have been a bit harsh. BWS Board Chairperson Bryan Andaya explains, "We revised the letter to reflect the Red Hill situation. The language we revised probably caused some panic or concern. We did revise it again so it's a little less concerning."
Still, O'Connor says the future of his new housing developments is up in the air. "If we make a request and if we don't have adequate supply, we stop. We're not going to take a risk of millions and millions of dollars," he elaborates.
The uncertainty is amplified by BWS' March 10 request for everyone to conserve water, followed by a letter 30 state legislators sent to BWS on Tuesday urging it to "prioritize affordable housing."
Andaya doesn't want people to panic. He assures people there is water. We just need to drill for it. "The island still has capacity in its aquifers to supply the demand. It's a matter of getting infrastructure in place," he says.
And that's the hitch. Water engineers say it takes five to seven years to drill a well. NAIOP, an association representing commercial real estate, says it's concerned. Board president Cathy Camp points out, "We're in a housing crisis. According to the Department of Business and Economic Development, we're going to be short 20,000 to 25,000 housing units."
Camp says lack of housing is not the only repercussion; no construction, no jobs. "We need to have an emergency proclamation to enable them to fast track the process to start drilling so it's not taking five to seven years."
Andaya says BWS is currently asking the legislature for that. He hopes they'll approve an emergency permitting waiver so maybe they can start drilling this year.
In the meantime, he's asking you to do your part. "If each and every one of us as individuals, if we can cut 10% of our usage- that will go a long way."