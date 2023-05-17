Red Hill tanks could be mostly defueled by January

...FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will lift toward the
area from the south early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy
rain are then expected Thursday morning through Friday
afternoon. At this time, the heaviest rainfall is forecast to
occur over the island of Kauai Thursday afternoon through
Thursday evening, especially over leeward and interior areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
After two years of public pressure, military officials are hoping to drain most of the 100 million gallons of fuel at Red Hill by January of next year.
"We are pursuing that with all vigor," said U.S. Navy Commander Nico Melendez.
That's a year earlier than the original target date by the end of 2024.
"We are going to look for efficiencies that allow us to do this quicker to meet the the wants and the demands and the needs of the people of Hawaii," he said.
Even after removing most of the fuel sitting dangerously above Oahu's main aquifer, the military says there will still be up to 400,000 gallons that can't be removed by gravity.
"I am a little troubled that they say that they cannot get all 100% of the fuel out of there," said Ernie Lau, chief engineer at the Honolulu Board of Water Supply. "Is there going to still be fuel that's still over our drinking water aquifer -- that's a real concern."
Some of the drained fuel will then be kept at Joint Base Pearl Harbor and moved to West Oahu. The rest will likely be transferred to facilities around the Pacific, including Australia, Singapore, Japan, Washington and California.
"Until that happens, we're still living again under an existential threat of potential catastrophe," said Wayne Tanaka, director of the Sierra Club of Hawaii.
Despite the accelerated timeline, protectors of the wai said the damage has already been done.
"Let's not forget this facility over its 80-year history, there are at least 72 documented releases on the order of 180,000 gallons of fuel that has leaked out of this facility that's someplace in the environment," Lau said. "And where's that fuel? Where is it going to move in the future?"
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.