Record investment in Hawaiian homes renews hope for 28,000 on wait list

Like many others Dancette Yockman has waited decades for her piece of paradise.
"Next year will be 50 years I would have been waiting for a piece of land I can call my own," she said.
And in the time she's been waiting "I've lived homeless for over a dozen years. Years go by, years go by, the hope goes down very low."
She recently made the decision to pass the homestead she hopes to get one day soon over to her daughter.
"Hopefully she can take care of her family easier than I took care of them," Yockman said.
It's a record year of investments in the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, and the agency plans to use that money to put many of the 28,000 Native Hawaiians on the waitlist into homes.
Besides the $22 million from the federal government, the state's investing $600 million to not only build more Hawaiian homes, but to help with financial education, rental and down payment assistance and subsidies for low-income housing.
Ramona Lynette Kahikina recently moved back home from Utah.
She's finally in the top 500 on the waiting list.
Kahikina, now 70, applied 42 years ago.
"It's been a disappointment," she said. "A lot of kupuna has past on. It's hard being a kanaka maoli and try to live on your own in your own island that we have to move away to raise our family."
With the highest-ever investment in Hawaiian homes, Kahikina's hopeful to one day see an inheritance for the next generation "hopefully when I'm still alive."
