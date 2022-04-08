Recent Oahu trail rescues spark debate over charging to be rescued

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots with rough seas 7 to 10 feet,
except north winds and lower seas in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Most central through eastern waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The death of 32-year-old Jason Gardellis from Indiana who fell to his death at Olomana is a reminder of just how dangerous Oahu trails can be.
"No matter how safe, how experienced you are accidents can happen, we've all had the little slips here and there," says Lena Haapala, the president of the Kokonut Koalition.
Haapala says she sees a lot of close calls, especially when people aren't aware of their limits.
"It looks like they're going into something that they were definitely unsure of and they didn't to their research and they think it's not as hard as it is," Haapala says.
Recently, rescues have been on the rise. So far in 2022, the Honolulu Fire Department has reported a total of 119 land and water rescues.
And they don't discriminate - there was able an equal number of locals and visitors who needed rescue.
As it stands right now, rescues are already included in HFD's budget, and they spend about $2.8 million a year in helicopter operations.
Some have been arguing that people who are rescued should have to pay. Currently, that's not what happens. HFD says they support keeping the system the way it is now, because they're concerned that by charging people for services, it would discourage them from calling 911 if they really it.
But some state lawmakers are pushing a bill that would allow rescue crews to charge in certain situations, such as if people are hiking on an illegal trail.
"There are some trails that are known especially in the tourist community that are dangerous and off limits, and knowingly they still go on these trails," Branco says.
Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.