Rebuilding Lahaina could take years and billions of dollars

Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
KAHULUI (KITV4) -- There's a long road ahead to rebuild Lahaina. That's what construction and restoration professionals are saying. Some estimate it to be a years-long, billions-of-dollars effort.
Bishop Museum historian DeSoto Brown posed the question, "How is Lahaina going to be rebuilt? Are they going to rebuild replicas of what was destroyed? How is all of this going to happen?"
As the devastation sinks into the collective consciousness, those are the next set of questions to ask. Here's what a restoration professional would do. Anthony Nelson is a fire recovery expert at Premier Restoration Hawai'i, working out of the Maui office. "The first thing you're going to want to do is stand up the facilities that take care of the community. Whether those are county facilities, whether they're privately owned, hotels, resorts, condominium complexes- look for anywhere with a significant square footage, and is easy to get utility service back up to."
When people do start returning to the area, there should be safety on several levels. Nelson counsels, "I would make sure access is slow and not immediate, like taking control of the areas of devastation, making sure the right people have access to come in, and controlling that because you don't want to take a bad situation and make it worse with a bunch of looting and things like that."
He also reminds people to use personal protective equipment because "whenever soot mixes with moisture, whether that's moisture in the air or moisture in your lungs, it turns into an acid."
Nelson says supply chain issues are secondary to labor issues. "I sit on the board of the construction industry of Maui and one of the topics at large has always been the shortage of tradespeople here period just to support the infrastructure that exists," he says.
Because Lahaina was such a bustling tourist town, many expect the economic loss to be felt countywide. As Brown comments, "It's a very significant economic situation that we're going to have to be dealing with."
Nelson draws parallels to Puerto Rico, ravaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017. "They spent several years rebuilding and a majority of their economy is tourism related," he points out, but his advice is still the same: Take care of the community first and let the tourism dollars follow.