Real-life superhero Jason Momoa helping ailing Waipahu boy find the perfect stem cell match

WAIPAHU (KITV4) -- Every month Rhyder Lopez gets an infusion of chemotherapy in his chest to keep his body from attacking itself.
It's a painful process he's living through until he can find a stem cell match for a bone marrow transplant.
"It's hard to keep it together but I have to do it for my kids. I have to show them I'm strong and we just got to go through it," said his mother, Iza. "It's very heartbreaking to see your son suffer though all of this and you can't do anything about it."
That's the best chance of curing a rare blood disease that drains the little boy's body every time it flares up.
"Without it being treated it could be a week to months and that's it," she said.
At BYU-Hawaii, hundreds of people turned out in hopes of being a stem cell match for the six-year-old boy and thousands of people fighting for their life.
The cause is near to the heart of actor Jason Momoa who's friend -- also searching for a match -- is battling leukemia.
Momoa met today with Rhyder and his 'ohana at the 'Be the Match' registry drive to find the perfect that can save his life.
"I get emotional when I think about it," Momoa told a crowd that showed up at the event. "Even if it was my kids or your kids, my cousins or your cousins it doesn't take much, just got to swab the cheek man and you can save some lives."
Rhyder's older brother Rhaiden suffered from the same disease, but he was able to find his match and got a bone marrow transplant in 2015.
Since 2017, 200 Hawaii patients have searched for a match and 69 have gotten transplants, according to 'Be the Match.'
With a simple cheek swab, donors and patients can be matched through a national database.
"Please sign up to save a life," Lopez added.
