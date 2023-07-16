Rally on Oahu's west side was held after a dog was found hanged

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO
6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots and seas 6 to 11
feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
NANAKULI, HAWAII (KITV4) – People are devastated and demanding justice after an innocent dog was hanged on a bridge in Waianae earlier this week. Cat shootings and hitting animals with darts are unfortunately common on Oahu. However, advocates said animal cruelty has now hit an all-time low.
The deceased dog was named “Noah” by nearby volunteers who fed him daily.
“His face was deformed and his paws were cut up. We see animal cruelty too much to know the difference between being starved and cruelty. To then hang him after he was already dead was deliberate,” said Chantell Moniz, founder of Hina’s Legacy Rescue Foundation.
Farrington Highway was filled Sunday with sign wavers- people representing animal rescue groups, community members and state lawmakers all taking part.
Representative Darius Kila said increasing funds for local animal shelters will help address many issues related to mistreating animals.
“Revisiting the law to look forward is if you want to own a dog, you need to be fully identified. If you are selling dogs, you need to do your due diligence to identify those animals, said Rep. Kila, District 44.
Another man at the sign-waving event, Ray Sheldon said there are many mentally ill people on Oahu’s west side. He believes that could play a part in the high number of animal cruelty cases in Waianae.
Their goal is to have the community consider it their kuleana to keep both stray and domesticated animals safe.
So far, there are no leads and Honolulu Police officers have not made an arrest. Officials want the public to remember this crime is a class c felony in the islands, punishable with possible jail time.