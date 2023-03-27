Questions remain over future of Concealed Gun Carry policies in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is expected to sign into law soon -- a bill aiming to protect sensitive places, such as schools, from gun violence.
The Honolulu City Council's recent passage of Bill 57 - known as "The Sensitive Places Bill" is designed to restrict people from carrying concealed weapons in 13 sensitive places, including schools, childcare facilities, government buildings and onto public transportation.
Council member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam recently said, "We see the statistics that the more guns that are out there the more likely it is for gun crimes to occur."
Former HPD officer/detective & current 808 Gun Club Managing Partner Tom Tomimbang told KITV4, "If you create a label of an area that says this is a gun free zone you're creating a potential target for individuals who think they can have ill intent, they want to cause harm to other people because they know they can't be stopped, and I think that's a problem."
Bill 57 also raises other question and concerns. "HPD has already vetted these individuals and said they fit into the state requirement of being a person of good moral character, now we're saying we trust you to have a concealed carry permit, but we don't trust you enough to carry it in certain areas", said Tomimbang.
In some cases concealed carry weapons save lives. Tomimbang added, "There are incidents where churches, gunmen went in, but there was also an incident where a gunmen with ill intent in a church, was stopped by another parishioner that was armed, did that parishioner prevent a crime, sure."
Bill 57 has been sent to Mayor Rick Blangiardi for his consideration.
Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.