Pushback continues over power lines in West Oahu community as construction set to resume

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Since last summer, residents of the new Hoopili community in West Oahu have been pushing back against the construction of overhead power lines they claim they were told would run underground.
According to developer D.R. Horton, it paused construction to discuss the project with the community.
"When they stopped construction, they were trying to present it as a way as 'we're listening to the community,' but when you actually look at why they stopped, it was more of they had to. It was a part of the process in order to get the requisite approvals," Hoopili resident Kaniela Ing said.
Besides the look of the power lines, residents argued they would also diminish their property values.
"And it can be dangerous if these lines fall," Ing added.
Rep. Elijah Pierick, who represents the area, said he has repeatedly heard his constituents claim D.R. Horton promised the power lines would go underground.
"Residents said, well it might be in the 200-page contract that I signed when I got the home, but when I was at the realtor's office, when I was at the demo office at D.R. Horton, I was told the power lines would go underground," Pierick shared.
In talks with the Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) and D.R. Horton, residents claimed they offered alternatives, such as re-routing the power lines around the subdivision instead of through it.
"That didn't seem like an option that was in good faith explored by the developer and HECO," Ing said.
HECO responded with the following statement:
"This work is to fulfill our contractual obligation to our customer, D.R. Horton, to provide safe and reliable electric service for existing and new homes in the Ho'opili community and in the surrounding area. There is a process for building electric infrastructure and the detailed regulatory record shows Hawaiian Electric followed all of the required steps."
D.R. Horton denied it ever promised residents it would install the power lines underground, adding the power lines, "are expected to increase grid availability to help ensure that the Hoopili community and the growing population within the region receive reliable electric service now and for years to come."
Construction is set to resume on Mar. 20 and continue until early May.