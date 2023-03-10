 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pushback continues over power lines in West Oahu community as construction set to resume

  • Updated
  • 0
Ho'opili power lines

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Since last summer, residents of the new Hoopili community in West Oahu have been pushing back against the construction of overhead power lines they claim they were told would run underground. 

According to developer D.R. Horton, it paused construction to discuss the project with the community. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred