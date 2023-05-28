Puna dog attack victim in ICU; dog owner charged with felony

PUNA, HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- Hawai'i Island police arrested and charged a Pahoa man after an investigation into a dog attack Saturday evening. Police say a 32-year-old woman and her 52-year-old mother were on their property on Bamboo Drive in Ainaloa Estates in Pahoa when the neighbor's pit bull got out of his yard and attacked the younger woman.
Her mother Helen Buelow tells us her daughter is Amber Clausen. The bites fractured both arms and left multiple punctures and lacerations. Buelow says the dog dislocated Clausen's shoulder and nearly ripped the arm off. She is in stable condition at Hilo Medical Center.
Friend, Batina Grossett, describes, "A good citizen and neighbor helped get the dog off and put her in the bed of his pickup and drove her to the Pahoa fire station. She lost so much blood she almost needed a transfusion. Her hair and t-shirt were soaked in blood."
Buelow says Clausen is in the Intensive Care Unit and that this is the third time the dog's bitten her. Hawai'i Island police, however, say, "Prior to this incident, authorities reported no previous reports or incidents involving the dogs being loose in the area of where the attack occurred."
She and police say they don't know what provoked the dog. Buelow says amputation of one of Clausen's arms is a possibility.
After the incident, County Animal Control Officers took the dog. We're told the pit bull was put down.
Clausen is a HAKA volunteer and animal rescuer. Her friend, Laurie Lyons-Makaimoku, emphasizes "this was not during an animal rescue, I just want to underscore that she is a huge animal lover and does a lot to help them." Lyons-Makaimoku said Clausen is in tremendous pain.
Grossett, who visited Clausen in the hospital, says, "She really doesn't have much feeling in her arms, other than pain. The nurse said they will evaluate her tomorrow and decide whether she stays in the ICU."
Sunday, officers charged the dog's owner, 51-year-old Frederick Kassebeer, with "Permitting Dog to Stray" and a felony for having a "Dangerous Dog." He was released after posting $2,000 bail.
Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. Members of the public wanting to report vicious dogs can call the department’s non-emergency number to report those incidents as well at (808) 935-3311.