Puna dog attack victim in ICU; dog owner charged with felony

  • Updated
Puna dog attack victim Amber Clausen in ICU; dog owner Frederick Kassebeer charged with felony. Photo: Helen Buelow.

 By Diane Ako

PUNA, HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- Hawai'i Island police arrested and charged a Pahoa man after an investigation into a dog attack Saturday evening. Police say a 32-year-old woman and her 52-year-old mother were on their property on Bamboo Drive in Ainaloa Estates in Pahoa when the neighbor's pit bull got out of his yard and attacked the younger woman.

Her mother Helen Buelow tells us her daughter is Amber Clausen. The bites fractured both arms and left multiple punctures and lacerations. Buelow says the dog dislocated Clausen's shoulder and nearly ripped the arm off. She is in stable condition at Hilo Medical Center.

An error occurred