PUC makes first mention of HECO and fires, but not as official investigation

A Sept. 11 letter asking about grid hardening does touch on Maui fires, but isn't a separate inquest into the Maui fires.

The state's Public Utilities Commission has started questioning Hawaiian Electric about its role in the Maui wildfires.

HONOLULU (Island News) -- The Hawaii Public Utilities Commission (PUC) questions Hawaiian Electric (HECO) about its role in the Maui wildfires, but says this is not a formal investigation into the incident. In the meantime, critics and watchdogs say this is a good start, but insist more needs to be done.

Over a month after the Lahaina wildfires, and the PUC finally says something about it in a letter to HECO about grid hardening dated Sept. 11. Some questions in it relate to the fire.

An error occurred