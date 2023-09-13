Linemen work on poles in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly wildfire, on August 13. Hawaiian Electric Company said that power lines falling in high winds seem to have caused a fire during the early morning of August 8, but power lines in West Maui had been de-energized for more than six hours by the time a second afternoon fire began in the Lahaina area.
Rick Bowmer/AP
PUC makes first mention of HECO and fires, but not as official investigation.
HONOLULU (Island News) -- The Hawaii Public Utilities Commission (PUC) questions Hawaiian Electric (HECO) about its role in the Maui wildfires, but says this is not a formal investigation into the incident. In the meantime, critics and watchdogs say this is a good start, but insist more needs to be done.
Over a month after the Lahaina wildfires, and the PUC finally says something about it in a letter to HECO about grid hardening dated Sept. 11. Some questions in it relate to the fire.
Henry Curtis is the executive director and vice president of Life of the Land, a nonprofit environmental group that closely watches the PUC's moves.
"Life of the Land feels the questions raised by the Public Utilities Commission is a right step in the right direction," the nonprofit says.
Life of the Land posed its own questions with HECO, also on Monday.
"We suggested the utilities should be required to [put] underground transmission lines and distribution lines on all major exits from communities that are likely or have possibility of burning so people should be able to get out of communities when a disaster strikes," Curtis said.
It is one of Life of the Land's chief concerns. Curtis says doing this only at key exits would cost far less; millions, instead of billions.
The PUC needs to investigate the fire. Hawaii Revised Statutes says, "Every public utility shall report to the public utilities commission all accidents caused by or occurring in connection with its operations and service, and the commission shall investigate the causes of any accident which results in loss of life..."
The PUC told Island News on Wednesday that it will begin its own investigation after the state Attorney General and the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives (ATF) agency complete their investigations.
The questions it posed in the Sept. 11 letter are tied to a docket opened in June 2022. Local energy expert Marco Mangelsdorf says since that docket opened, it has "effectively languished," and "now, with the light shining brightly on the commission, it's trying to make up for lost time by grilling Hawaiian Electric and telling them to provide responses in a week."
While the clock ticks, Curtis points out lives could be at stake.
"We're currently in a fire season with red alerts occurring or continuing to occur. Therefore, it's really important we begin to address the issues now to figure out not just what went wrong in West Maui, but how we can prevent other disasters from occurring in the near future," he said.
Island News asked HECO for comment and haven't heard back yet.