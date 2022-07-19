 Skip to main content
Public input needed for proposed investment in Thirty Meter Telescope

The National Science Foundation (NSF) launched a formal study Tuesday, asking the public to weigh in on the potential environmental impacts of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT). 

NSF needs to collect comments from the community before it can consider investing about $800 million in the TMT, or 30 percent of the project's construction costs. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

