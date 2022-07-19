Public input needed for proposed investment in Thirty Meter Telescope

"It's a process that could take several years to finish, and part of that process would be meeting with individuals, communities, and organizations about the TMT and its possible impacts on Mauna Kea," David Kauila Kopper of the Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation said.
Knowing the more than $2 billion project has been hotly debated for years, the group publicized on its website and social media pages the NSF's plan to roll out an environmental impacts statement on the project.
TMT's executive director Dr. Robert P. Kirshner sent KITV4 a statement reading in part, "We encourage all community members to participate in this opportunity to provide input."
"I think the TMT can be an amazing addition to Hawai'i," Native Hawaiian astrophysics student Tyler Trent said.
Trent touted the TMT for advancing astronomy, capable of capturing images four times sharper than the new James Webb Space Telescope.
The device was launched last week and is said to have produced the sharpest photos of the distant universe so far.
"We're just going to see much more improvement and that will allow us to better understand our universe, where we are," Trent added.
But for the thousands of protesters who occupied the base of Mauna Kea back in 2019, the TMT would desecrate a summit they deem sacred.
"There's a resounding 'no' in the community and that hasn't changed in terms of whether or not we support the building of TMT on Mauna Kea," Healani Sonoda-Pale, one of the organizers of the movement, said.
Sonoda-Pale added the NSF has already consulted with TMT opponents, who consider themselves kia'i, or protectors of Mauna Kea -- but she worries their voices are not being heard.
"We don't want our participation in this process to at all to get misconstrued as consent. We have already said a resounding no to whether or not we want TMT built," Sonoda-Pale reiterated.
While he does not agree with the criticism of TMT, Trent hopes all sides of the dispute will offer comment.
"Share your mana'o, share what's in your na'au, and get it out there because now is the time to speak up," Trent said.
Feedback can be provided to the NSF here. Comments are due by September 17.