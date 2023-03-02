Public housing agency struggling with $800 million repair backlog as hundreds of units remain vacant

"Right now it's freezing because the door needs to be changed."
Josephine Kalauli can't wait for her broken door to be fixed in her public housing unit.
"I have plastic in the back to cover it, to keep most of the air out, but it's still cold," she said.
The Hawaii Public Housing Authority is trying to make a dent in a more than $800 million capital improvement backlog.
And it's asking lawmakers for money this year to fix hundreds of vacant units and get more people off the streets.
"We as an agency exists to make sure that we have zero vacancies," said Hakim Ouansafi, executive director of the public housing agency.
There's about about 260 units currently vacant because of badly needed repairs. Many of them were built more than 50 years ago.
"It is crucial that we continue to fix these units," he said. "The priority of our governor and the priority of the Legislature is to house as many homeless folks as we can."
Under an emergency proclamation -- the housing agency says it's working as fast as it can to speed up construction and fix the units within the next few months.
And for Kalauli, she's happy to have a roof over her head.
"We just maintain what we can and just accept because I have cover over my head and I don't have to be on the street," she said. "Otherwise I'd probably be on the street too."
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter.
