Protesters take to Federal Court in Honolulu to Support Abortion Rights

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU
KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI UNTIL
6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A large south swell will maintain advisory level surf through
Thursday, then decline Friday. A northwest swell will begin a
slow decline tonight, causing surf along affected north and west
facing shores from Kauai to Maui to fall below advisory levels by
morning.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Protesters rallied in support of abortion rights on Ala Moana boulevard.
HONOLULU-- Hundreds of people protested outside the federal courthouse on Ala Moana Boulevard in Honolulu.
This week's revelation that the leaked Supreme court draft opinion to overturn Roe vs. Wade is authentic, had many supporters of abortion rights despondent but determined.
"We older women are incredibly gratified that these younger women are out here. Because we remember what it was like before Roe v. Wade was decided. And they are inheriting quite possibly that horrific reality and we all have to fight against it," Elisa Johnston told KITV.
Though Hawaii's protections are robust on a state level, organizers argue all states will be effected by the inequity the decision may bring. Activists fear some states will have their health care systems stressed, or those in search of abortion care will seek out less safe options.
"Certainly women with the means and the wealth will have better advantage. The reality is the states that remain legal, won't have enough providers," Liz Rees of 'Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights' said.
"Will those health care systems then be over-burdened by the number of people coming over to receive the benefits because it's criminalized in their own state?" Emilia Oscilowicz asked KITV 4.
The crowd did encounter dissenting opinions in the form of a heckler or two. But demonstrators were undeterred with their message:
"The service is life saving and necessary to those who need it. We deserve to make safe and informed decisions about our bodies and lives," Alani Bagcal said.
Similar demonstrations have continued across the country. The Supreme Court has been fenced off, as Washington DC went into a third straight night of protests. Counter-protesters on the Pro-Life side in support of overturning Roe v. Wade have also shown up in numbers in the nation's capital.
Abortion rights supporter Reyna said, "All the supreme court justices said that this was a foundational argument that they would not overturn Roe v. Wade. And they've gone back on that decision. So it seems there is no bigger power than the supreme court and if they are going to make this decision, the people run this country- and this is our opinion."