Protesters Call for Red Hill Shut Down, Navy Silent on Workplan

HONOLULU-- Protesters rallied in front of the Hawaii Department of Health Tuesday, supporting the DOH final decision on the Emergency Order.
The Navy has contested the order for a month now, pushing back the DOH's 30 day directive to submit a workplan and begin the removal process. The workplan would detail how the fuel storage facility may be decommissioned and nearly 180 million gallons fuel safely moved.
Protesters were critical Tuesday of the Navy's continued delays in removing the fuel from Red Hill.
A Navy spokesperson reiterated the military's position that they are reviewing the DOH order. The spokesperson also added, "Restoring clean, safe drinking water to families and communities remains our highest priority."
KITV inquired if the DOH ordered workplan is also a high priority, but the Navy has yet to comment on the status of the DOH ordered workplan.
Several protesters of Okinawan descent were critical of the US Military's history in the Pacific. The Air Force has had a history of water contamination in Guam and the Marines in Okinawa.
"We have to look at it and see that it's all connected to the US military. It's something the US military has to realize people are being awoken to," activist Eric Wada told KITV 4 Island News.