Protecting yourself from COVID-19 and the flu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Now that flu season is almost here and COVID-19 continues to spread doctors encourage people to get both vaccines to stay healthy and avoid serious illnesses. The acting Chief Health Care Officer at the Association of American Medical Colleges, Dr. Rosha McCoy, says you can receive both vaccines in one sitting without any problem. "We actually recommend it, with everyone being so busy it's probably easiest to get them at the same time and it's perfectly fine to do that" shares McCoy. McCoy recommends everyone 6 months and older should receive the flu vaccine before the end of October to be prepared for when flu season picks up in the winter.Residents say they are planning to get the vaccine or already have. They say it is important to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others this flu season."I haven't gotten around to it but I think it's really important to keep our community safe and healthy" shares Madison Takai. "Especially when they are in 60s, maybe older, they should get the shot it will help it's not going to hurt" says Kimberly Tengan. McCoy says getting both the COVID-19 booster and flu shots is important- she says getting both Illnesses at the same time can be dangerous.Daniel Gallagher has recieved both the flu and COVID-19 vaccine and encourages others in the community to do the same."Well you don't want to spread the disease you know so make sure that you don't get it and you don't spread it to other people, you notice people aren't wearing masks."McCoy says both vaccines have minimal side effects if any. She says choosing not to get vaccinated can lead to serious illnesses."Both COVID and the flu can be much more severe than any side effect."Click here to see locations near you offering free vaccines.