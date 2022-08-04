 Skip to main content
Prosecutor: Kaka'ako officer-involved shooting death was 'justified'

  • Updated
  • 0
kakaako ofc-involved shooting

A Honolulu police officer who shot and killed 33-year-old Brandon Ventura in a Kaka'ako high-rise nearly a year ago will not face any charges, Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm announced Thursday. 

During a press conference discussing the findings of the investigation, Alm said the shooting was justified because Ventura posed a risk to himself and the officers responding to the barricade incident. 

