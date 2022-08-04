Prosecutor: Kaka'ako officer-involved shooting death was 'justified'

A Honolulu police officer who shot and killed 33-year-old Brandon Ventura in a Kaka'ako high-rise nearly a year ago will not face any charges, Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm announced Thursday.
During a press conference discussing the findings of the investigation, Alm said the shooting was justified because Ventura posed a risk to himself and the officers responding to the barricade incident.
"Mr. Ventura was the cause of his own death," Alm added.
Ventura had several convictions, including abuse of a family member, criminal property damage, and third-degree assault. According to a report from the prosecutor's office, Ventura also "expressed suicidal intentions" under four separate reports with the Honolulu Police Department.
On Aug. 27 of last year, Ventura called HPD saying he had a gun to his head and he "didn't take his meds today."
A friend of Ventura's who was staying with him at the time reported the 33-year-old was abusing cocaine, xanax, and alcohol for four days before the incident after he broke up with his girlfriend.
Ventura's friend was also in the 15th floor apartment and noticed had Ventura cut his right hand with a chef's knife before officers arrived just before 2 p.m.
Shortly after, a nearly three-hour long stand off started between Ventura and several Honolulu police officers from multiple divisions, as well as a crisis negotiation team.
During the stalemate, the officers, a second friend, and a sergeant who was a friend of Ventura's father tried to convince him to drop his gun and live for his family and his son.
"Mr. Ventura said he didn't want any help, he only wanted to die," Alm said.
Eventually, Ventura let his friend leave the room and later opened the door twice to show officers he had a gun to his head.
During the second instance, an officer referred to as Specialized Services Division (SSD) corporal two asked him to lower the weapon.
After Ventura obeyed, the officer shot him in the upper left thigh with a less lethal, bean-bag like bullet. He then rushed towards Ventura, trying to seize the gun from him, with one hand on Ventura's wrist and the other on the slide of the gun to stop it from firing.
The officer eventually pinned Ventura against the kitchen sink.
"SSD corporal two saw the gun moving and pointing wildly at all the officers present, and all were in immediate danger," Alm reported.
Ventura then used his other hand to pry the gun from the officer, pointing it at his face.
Fearing for SSD corporal two's life, another officer armed with an M4 riffle shot the single deadly round at Ventura's head.
Alm complimented the officers' efforts to de-escalate tensions, even as Ventura threatened to fire at them.
"HPD did everything right here," Alm added.
There are a couple of other officer-involved shootings Alm's office reported they are waiting to look into -- and one they are currently investigating.
Last year, there were five officer-involved shootings, four of which were fatal. There was one officer-involved shooting so far this year and the victim survived.