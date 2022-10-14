Prosecution, defense present opening arguments in corruption trial for former union head

Former International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1260 Business Manager Brian Ahakuelo left his first of trial seemingly in good spirits, declining to answer questions.
Ahakuelo faces 70 counts of fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering.
Federal prosecutors accused Ahakuelo and his relatives of taking about $3 million dollars from members for their own benefit. But the defendants maintain their innocence.
Federal prosecutors Friday said in court, Ahakuelo, his wife Marilyn, and his sister-in law Jennifer Estencion used the union as their "personal piggy bank."
"The government has one side, the defense has another, it's up to a jury now to decide who's telling the truth," attorney Doug Chin said.
The feds allege Ahakuelo and his relatives rigged a vote to double membership dues -- and that the former fiduciary installed inexperienced personnel into an executive board he reported to, in order to avoid financial accountability.
Prosecutors also claimed Ahakuelo misused union funds for an entourage to fly in first class for business trips, purchasing a personal truck, and pouring hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovating an office space in Topa Tower.
Not only does the government have to show the expenses were made, Chin pointed out, "the more challenging thing is they're going to have to show what was Mr. Ahakuelo's state of mind when he was spending all of that money."
Prosecutors called on the union's international office chief of staff Ricky Oakland to the witness stand to explain the structure of the group as well as its expectations.
"That's going to be very important for the government to be able to show, if they're wanting to be able to indicate that Mr. Ahakuelo was acting outside of those policies or acting in a way that was selfish and not benefiting the union," Chin added.
But Ahakuelo's attorney Louis Ching argued the expenses were necessary for attracting new workers, adding, "you have to spend money to make money."
"They (the defense) want to be able to say that Mr. Ahakuelo was spending money appropriately and doing what he needed to do in order to conduct the business that he goes through as a union leader," Chin said.
The attorneys representing Ahakuelo's wife and sister in law insisted the evidence will exonerate them.
The prosecution is expected to call on four of Ahakauelo's former subordinates to testify he instructed them to distort a union vote on dues in Guam -- but the defense questioned those witnesses' credibility because they took plea deals.
Trial is set to resume Tuesday.
Reporter
'A'ali'i is a reporter with KITV. He was born and raised on the island of Maui and graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor's degree in Journalism.
