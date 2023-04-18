Proposal to outsource reviewers for building permits in Honolulu faces pushback

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE THROUGH WEDNESDAY AND THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban and
leeward areas may receive more significant flooding and property
damage due to rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will be favorable for the development of heavy
showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Kauai Channel...
Kauai Leeward Waters...
Kauai Windward Waters...
Oahu Leeward Waters...
Oahu Windward Waters...
* Until 830 PM HST.
* At 627 PM HST, a shower was located 36 nm southwest of FAD Buoy CO,
or 44 nm southeast of Poipu, moving north at 25 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
FAD Buoy CK, FAD Buoy DK, FAD Buoy J, FAD Buoy CO, FAD Buoy S, FAD
Buoy WK, FAD Buoy R and Makahuena Point.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.
HAIL...0.00IN;
WIND...>34KTS
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4 to 7
feet. Winds trending west and weakening Friday afternoon across Kauai
and Oahu waters.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Windward Waters and Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A measure before the Honolulu City Council that would allow the Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) to outsource consultants to review building permit applications has drawn criticism from the head of the largest union representing government workers.
A little less than a year ago, DPP's former director Dean Uchida reported after the department audited the third-party review process, it found essentially all of the electrical plans in permit applications failed. However, after the inspection, Uchida explained the consultants improved their performance.
Citing Uchida's findings, Hawaii Government Employees Association Director Randy Perreira insisted, "this (the proposal) is nothing but a band-aid approach to try to fix a bigger problem."
Bill 6 would authorize DPP to contract third-party reviewers on an as-needed, temporary basis until it has fixed its processes and hired more staff, with the goal of easing the backlog of building permit applications.
"Some of my staff have been waiting over a year for permits, so we know the problem first hand," Perreira acknowledged.
While Perreira does not completely oppose hiring outsiders, he's concerned doing so could yet again compromise quality.
"They (DPP) need to hire more people, because even if you utilize third-party now just to address the backlog, it doesn't mean that you're going to be sustainable going forward," Perreira argued.
In a written statement, DPP Director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna said she and the department share Perreira's worries over holding the third-party review process to the highest standard.
"The administrative rules process will create a system of controls to ensure proper reviews through testing, standard qualifications, monitoring, audits and enforcement," the statement added. "Ultimately, we believe that bill 6 will help the DPP to better serve the public and provide relief to our current overburdened workforce."
Perreira said he is in the process of scheduling a meeting with Apuna and other department leaders.