Proposal for second wave pool in Kalaeloa slapped with lawsuit citing environmental concerns

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Boasting a more than 5 acre wave pool and "world class" training facilities, leaders of the proposed Honokea West surfing village promise the park would "service multiple sectors of the local community who would otherwise have limited access to the surfing experience."
The 19-acre attraction would sit less than a mile away from the Wai Kai wave pool in Kalaeloa that opened about a month ago. However, critics argue now is not the time to build another water park, as the island endures a water crisis.
"One wave pool is already too much. Our community and O'ahu cannot afford another," protester Moleka Hicks asserted.
Opponent Summer Yadao added, "this affects all of us. Do we all not use water here? We all do, we all need it to survive."
Hicks and Yadao are a part of Na Kia'i o Wai Ha, a group that filed a lawsuit against the project, which challenges the state's decision the project would not have any significant environmental impacts.
Chief among the organizers' concerns is that the proposed facility would employ injection wells.
"This area is a hot bed for native limu (seaweed) and one of the last places a lot of limu exist and plaintiffs are very concerned of the harm the injected water might have on native limu beds," Ryan Hurley, one of the attorneys representing the group, said.
Activists also argued building the park would disturb iwi kupuna, or ancient burials.
Project leaders deny all of the critics' claims. Here is a statement from Honokea West owner Brian Keaulana:
"As a descendant of generations of Native Hawaiian surfers and watermen, I am disappointed by the misguided accusations being levied against Honokea West. This project is motivated by my ʻohana’s love for the ‘āina, kai and our people. Honokea West will integrate Hawaiian values into every aspect of our guest experience and will share our surfing traditions and values.
We are aware of our island’s water concerns and will be integrating conservation into our operations.The project site in Kalaeloa has been in disrepair for decades. We’ve met with a number of Hawaiian cultural advisors and conducted extensive archaeological and environmental studies to ensure that we protect and mālama the site. We will mālama the area and cultivate the parcel into a center of cultural and recreational excellence where all feel welcomed and safe - especially disadvantaged youth and those with disabilities. Additionally, Honokea West will lead a life saving training program to ensure that future generations carry on the Hawaiian Lifesaving Legacy as watermen and waterwomen.
For far too long, surfing has made advancements on the backs of our Hawaiian culture. Honokea West will expand the world’s understanding about surfing and reinforce the inextricable tie between surfing and Hawaiian culture and values."