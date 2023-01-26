Project leaders 'optimistic' on status of Aloha Stadium renovation, entertainment district

Instead of putting out a request for proposals from developers on the new Aloha Stadium project this month as was originally hoped, project leaders reported they are planning to do so within the first quarter of this year, or sometime before March.
"We're optimistic that we're going to be moving forward pretty soon," Stadium Authority Vice Chair Brennon Morioka said.
The slight adjustment in the projected date to start getting out requests for proposals, Morioka explained, is because members of the new Green administration are still orienting themselves with details of the project.
"It's one of the more critical projects that the state is going to be embarking on over the next few years and so it does take time," Morioka added.
"His (Green) director appointees are asking some fantastic questions and just trying to get up to speed."
Despite rising construction costs, project leaders said the plan for the renovated stadium and the new surrounding entertainment district is still in good financial standing.
As of December, $25.7 million has been spent on the project overall, most of which on navigating the procurement process amid challenges from the previous administration.
"Knowing that the history on the funding availability and where the legislation has been going with the prior administration and where we continue," State Public Works Administrator Chris Kinimaka said.
During a meeting Thursday, project heads discussed recycling sewer water as a means to being self-sufficient.
"We are projecting that if we do the full capacity, recycled water for our usage in the district, we could actually reduce our potable water draw by 50%," Kinimaka said.
The recycled water would not just be used for landscape irrigation and plumbing at the stadium, but surrounding areas as well, because the facility's sewer pump station feeds water to a tank in Halawa.
"If we can upgrade that system to an R-1 level, we could pump our recycled water to that tank. And that tank would then provide recycled water to all users from Halawa Valley all the way to the airport," Kinimaka added.
The stadium authority is set to continue the discussion at its meeting next month.