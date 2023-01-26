 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Project leaders 'optimistic' on status of Aloha Stadium renovation, entertainment district

  • 0
Aloha Stadium

Instead of putting out a request for proposals from developers on the new Aloha Stadium project this month as was originally hoped, project leaders reported they are planning to do so within the first quarter of this year, or sometime before March. 

"We're optimistic that we're going to be moving forward pretty soon," Stadium Authority Vice Chair Brennon Morioka said. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred