Pro-choice abortion advocates worry about the future of Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Becky Gardner now worries about whether or not her two young girls will have the same rights she had growing up.
"I don't know how I'm gonna explain to my daughters that these men in DC can make decisions about their bodies," she said. "It feels like an assault on women and it's 2022. I don't want to pass on a world to my daughters that's going to imprison them."
Even before Roe versus Wade, Hawaii was the first state in the nation to legalize abortion in 1970.
Carolyn Hadfield says she still remembers fighting in front of the Hawaii state capital 50 years ago for abortion rights. But today, the longtime advocate's disheartened.
"This has just come like, you know, a really belly punch that this is now in jeopardy I think all over the United States," she said. "I am outraged."
Governor David Ige called the Supreme Court ruling today 'outrageous' and a huge step backwards for women's rights.
In a statement, he assured women access to health care -- including abortions -- in the islands.
But Hadfield isn't buying it.
She expects that access will only get harder with more people traveling to Hawaii for abortions as other states ban them, draining the already limited resources.
"Hawaii already doesn't have enough providers," she said. "We don't have abortion on three islands now."
But her greatest fear is that this is just the tip of the iceberg -- and the start of a major fight not only over women's rights, but rights for all.
"I think the battle's just beginning," Hadfield said. "It's our obligation whether we're a state with choice or not to be on the street and fight for it. But even beyond that, I don't think it's safe here either."
The governor pledged to do everything in his power to ensure women locally keep that control.
