Privacy violation suspect arrested in Star of the Sea gym incident

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Sadness, shock, and a range of emotions after a teenage volleyball player allegedly had her privacy violated while in the restroom.
Police say it happened during volleyball practice at an East Honolulu's school gym. HPD arrested a suspect for violation of privacy, and volleyball clubs sent warning letters to parents.
When teen girls head to the gym at Star of the Sea, they just want to play volleyball with their peers. That’s why when this incident occurred, the team came together like never before.
Especially for her team, I think the girls know her so well and she just felt so impacted,” said Na Keika Mauloa assistant volleyball coach, Mylana Byrd. “So, I think they’re feeling that for her, so it definitely felt like a lot of camaraderie in spirit.”
The victim–a 14-year-old volleyball player–reported that a custodian was filming her under the stall while she was using the restroom during practice. Police have arrested twenty-three-year-old Neldin Ayug for first degree violation of privacy.
This happened Monday evening around 7:30 at Star of the Sea’s gym. The school’s principal tells KITV4 that the “incident that was reported involved a member of the evening cleaning company,” and that they “are currently in full cooperation with HPD to investigate.”
Another custodial employee, Noel Patricio, says Ayug is his brother and tells us that his family is incredibly disheartened.
“That’s what we want, everyone to be safe,” said Patricio.”I mean, we’re all in alliance, this club is small…so, everyone’s got to be safe.”
Now, the volleyball team is rallying around this young athlete, and her coaches say they’re proud of her for coming forward and helping to make sure this doesn’t happen again.
What she’s doing is such a beautiful thing because it could help women in the past or in the future from this one person or people that his impact is going to touch,” added Byrd. “So, for her saying something for her team that could really impact the rest of those girls that see how she took care of that incident, maybe in the future, it could be taken with even better precaution.”
For now, the club has employed a buddy-system at all practices, games, and tournaments so that no one has to go to the restroom alone. These coaches also say that although practices are continuing this week as well as a tournament this weekend, players are not pressured to attend if they don’t feel comfortable.
