Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Hawaii Visit & Legacy Remembered

HONOLULU-- Of any state in the union, Hawaii is forever connected to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with his 2016 visit to Pearl Harbor.
President Barak Obama had visited Hiroshima earlier that year in May. Abe would visit Pear Harbor later in December.
Both leaders mourned the dead but neither offered an apology for the historic acts of war.
"His visit to Hawaii was huge. It was not the first time a Japanese prime minister had been to Pearl Harbor," Dr. Jon Davidann of Hawaii Pacific University told KITV, "Significantly though, Abe is a conservative. He refused to apologize for the Japanese role in Pearl Harbor. He did mourn the losses, the souls of people who have died."
Japan still faces criticism for not apologizing for acts in neighboring nations during World War II. Abe's formation of a National Security Council to bolster the role of the nation's defense force also brought about controversy.
"Abe legalizing Japan's participation in what's called collective self-defense, meaning that Japan could help another country that was at war," Denny Roy of East West Center explained, "For countries that had suffered at the hands of Japan during the Pacific war, it was understandable that wasn't welcome development."
"Just shock. I thought it was unbelievable. A thing like this never happened in Japan," Sal Miwa told KITV of his initial reaction hearing, Abe had been assassinated by a young man who didn't agree with the conservative Prime Minister.
"As I understand it, he was pushing it to be able to really defend Japan. In order to defend Japan, you can't just wait until somebody shoot you. If you see the gun, and you know he's gonna shoot you, but you can't shoot- that's the way Japan was. And he wanted to try to change that," Miwa added.
Abe had been the leader of the Liberal Democratic part in Japan. He has been defined as a conservative and traditionalist- but his legacy, some believe, may defy categorization.
"On other issues, he had different kinds of policies. For example, he was a very avid supporter of free trade. And he made a number of changes, for example, to promote the role of women in the economy," Kristi Govella of UH's Asian Studies department said, "So it's difficult to characterize his policy in one, simple phrase."