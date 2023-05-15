'Pride week' at Hawai'i Island school sparks controversy

HILO, HAWAI'I (KITV-4) -- Some Hawai'i Island parents have been pushing back against an LGBTQ event held at Waiakea High School last week, voicing criticism on social media.
A flyer posted on Waiakea High's Facebook page shows what the week entailed -- students were encouraged to dress in different colors on different days according to the flags representing the multiple identities in the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Community.
Critics in the comment section felt the event has no place in schools.
"They (students) should be focused on academics and socialization," Hawai'i Island resident Jerne Willis argued.
"They shouldn't be talking about gay, straight, lesbian, or maybe you know, 'I was born in the wrong body.'"
Though others argued an LGBTQ-themed event can be empowering for students who identify as such.
"I went and read a lot of the comments and it's just disappointing because we just want to teach our kids that they can be true to themselves," said Keiva Lei Cadena, who serves as the director of harm reduction services and community engagement at the Kumukahi Health and Wellness Center.
The group works with LGBTQ students at Waiakea High.
Executive Director Peter Tui Silva shared his own experience, "for me, growing up in Hilo and growing up as a closeted kid, we didn't have these types of opportunities and that led me to try to take my own life in senior year of high school."
While the event triggered a spirited debate on social media, the Department of Education reported the school did not receive substantial complaints or negative feedback from students.