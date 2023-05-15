 Skip to main content
'Pride week' at Hawai'i Island school sparks controversy

While the event may have triggered a spirited debate on social media -- the Department of Education reports the school did not receive substantial complaints from students.

HILO, HAWAI'I (KITV-4) -- Some Hawai'i Island parents have been pushing back against an LGBTQ event held at Waiakea High School last week, voicing criticism on social media. 

A flyer posted on Waiakea High's Facebook page shows what the week entailed -- students were encouraged to dress in different colors on different days according to the flags representing the multiple identities in the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Community.

