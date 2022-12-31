Presidnet Bien signs legislation led by Senator Hirono to support Native Hawaiian women who have suffered from violence

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Many native communities throughout the unites states experience high levels of gender-based violence- this is especially true in Hawaii.
An alarming report from the office of Hawaiian affairs shows that two thirds of sex trafficking victims in Hawaii are native Hawaiian women and girls.
Ihilani Lasconia is a co-coordinator for the orgnization-AF3IRM- a group of women dedicated to fighting against oppression in all forms. She says this legislation is needed now more than ever.
"Even now to 2022- we're still experiencing the effects of the pandemic, a lot of women experience intimate partner violence especially being in lockdown" shares Lasconia.
She says anyone can be a victim to gender-based violence.
"It's not a stranger a lot of this like with intimate partner violence it's someone you know, someone who is in your family, you have a close relationship with."
Up until now, Native Hawaiian and have been excluded from receiving support from the violence against women act, which provides resources to survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.
President Biden signed into law recent legislation led by senator Hirono to allow native Hawaiian survivors of violence to receive critical programs and resources.
The law will provide funding to native Hawaiian organizations whose goals are to serve women who have suffered from violence.
Lasconia says AF3IRM will be applying for federal funding in hopes of growing the organization and reaching more people in need. She says although this legislation is a step in the right direction the focus also needs to be on ending violence.
"We really do have to be honest with ourselves and name the root of the problem instead of having a lump of money people can access after they experience that violence. so while this is a huge step forward we need to take a step back and realize we need to address the systemic problems that create this violence over and over again."