President's Day Morning Weather - Increasing Clouds, Showers, and Breezy Trade Winds

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East to southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) The weather pattern will shift towards increasing clouds and showers as two cut off low pressure systems near the islands pull up and consolidate additional deep tropical moisture over the region through Wednesday. High pressure building in from the northeast will spread breezy to windy trade winds across the state this week. Converging east to southeast surface winds and leeside island cloud plumes will produce bands of moderate to heavy showers mainly affecting the western islands of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu into Wednesday.
These slow moving shower bands will increase threats for flash flooding over the western islands during this time period. Strong trade winds will eventually push this deep moisture westward away from the islands from Wednesday onward, bringing a return to wet and breezy trade wind weather lasting into the weekend.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Friday for all Hawaiian waters except Maalaea Bay,
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through the week due to persistent and strong east to southeast winds. Surf will likely return to the 10 foot advisory level tonight into Tuesday due to the strong easterly trade winds upstream over the eastern Pacific. East shore surf then appears to hold at or near advisory levels through the weekend.
The current small long-period northwest (310-320 degrees) swell will linger through the first half of the week before easing Thursday. Expect surf to hold at levels well below the seasonal average each day through the week. A new small northwest swell could give north shore surf a small boost next weekend. South shore surf will remain minimal during the next 7 days.