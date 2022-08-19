President Biden signs bill to help Native Hawaiian community

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The White House said 1 in 4 Americans struggle to afford prescription drugs and the high prices contribute to racial disparities.
The Inflation Reduction Act lowers the costs of medication and improves coverage.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The White House said 1 in 4 Americans struggle to afford prescription drugs and the high prices contribute to racial disparities.
The Inflation Reduction Act lowers the costs of medication and improves coverage.
"This act will help close the gap and lower costs so that our disadvantaged communities have greater access to medical support as well as drug care," said Kuhio Lewis, CEO of Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.
Officials predict that 120,000 more native Hawaiian, Asian American and Pacific Islanders will have health insurance next year under IRA. Local organizations that provide support to these populations said measures to lower health insurance are long overdue.
"The biggest issue is just people being sick and needing to get that service. Accessing the service is one of our biggest issues because it is hard to understand the language and the cultural differences," said Josie Howard, chief executive officer at “We are Oceania.”
The CEO of Helping Hands Hawaii said the organization will work with the Department of Hawaiian Homelands and other organizations to spread the word about this new law. Helping Hands Hawaii said in a statement:
"Many of the families and individuals we help struggle to afford basic necessities, so any decrease in their bills, like lower health care and energy costs, will reduce some of the strain they feel from monthly financial burdens. The savings created by the inflation reduction act can give families a bit more flexibility to address other priorities that may have been overlooked because of their limited funds."
the Inflation Reduction Act also covers other elements such as climate change and energy costs.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
Reporter/MMJ
Shanila is an MMJ at KITV4 with a specialization in investigative journalism. She is an Atlanta native and an NYU graduate.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.