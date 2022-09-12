President Biden outlines 'bold, ambitious,' plan to cut cancer death rates in half

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...
.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
On Monday, President Joe Biden unveiled new developments in his effort to cut nationwide cancer death rates in half over the next 25 years.
The president's announcement came 60 years to the day President John F. Kennedy delivered his famous "Moonshot" speech, voicing his commitment to landing an astronaut on the moon.
"On the 60th anniversary of his clarion call, we face another inflection point and together we can choose to move forward, with unity, hope, and optimism," Biden said during his remarks.
"I laid out a plan that is bold, ambitious, and I might add, completely doable."
The University of Hawai'i Cancer Center reported more than 7,000 people in Hawai'i are diagnosed with the disease each year -- and more than 2,000 die from the illness.
Latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Hawai'i has the second lowest cancer death rate compared to other states.
"For too many cancer patients and their families, instead of hope, there's bewilderment. The feeling of being on your own," added Biden, who lost his son Beau to a rare brain cancer in 2015.
During his declaration, Biden announced he will appoint leading biomedical scientist Dr. Renee Wegrzyn to the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, a group formed in March to advance American medicine.
"Imagine, getting a simple shot instead of a grueling chemo, or getting a pill from a local pharmacy instead of invasive treatments and long hospital stays," Biden said.
The president also signed an executive order to boost the country's biotechnology industry, which he claims will create more jobs and lower treatment prices.