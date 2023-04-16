Preparations for Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii 2023 Ceremony Underway

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai'i ceremony returns to Ala Moana Beach this Memorial Day, May 29th and preparations are already underway at Shinnyo-en on Oahu.
Temple staff member Clayton Taniyama told KITV4, "It's a Buddhist tradition that dates way back - lanterns are floated for someone that you've lost or for ancestors that you'd like to remember on that day, so that they can find their way to the other shore."
Community Volunteers and temple practitioners are preparing the wooden lanterns and transcribing messages submitted online by those unable to attend the event or do not wish to personally float a lantern. Volunteers will attach these, along with other remembrances submitted in person at the Shinnyo-en Hawaii temple onto lanterns which will be set afloat on Memorial Day.
The ceremony welcomes requests from all over the world and holds sprits for hundreds of thousands of souls.
"We're representing the families that wrote the remembrance to their loved ones, so in honor and with dignity and with a very loving and caring hand in mind is how we apply the messages", said community volunteer Rob Lee.
Lee added, "It's one of the biggest events for the year where communities actually come together with the same focus, mind, heart spirt, our world needs that today."
In pre-pandemic years, Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii brought together an estimated 50,000 people at Ala Moana Beach who were joined by thousands from around the world via live streaming.
Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.