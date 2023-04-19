Power outages affect thousands across Oahu

Chef Jason Peel spent much of his morning putting his food on ice.
"So at some point, you're starting to throw things away that that you wouldn't want to use because of quality," he said.
It was lights out at many businesses on Oahu after a storm blew out power across the island.
"The hardest part is just the timing and not knowing when we'll be back on," Peel added.
Peel had to send home more than a dozen workers and close the restaurant for lunch -- losing about $10,000 in revenue.
"It's a setback for sure, especially when like it's like you know, not even a year yet," he said. "We're we're trying to try to catch up, get out of the hole."
The power came back on at Nami Kaze Hawaii, but earlier -- like thousands of others -- the business was disrupted by black outs.
Hawaiian Electric Co. said the outages affected more than 25,000 customers at one time.
"A combination of heavy rains and also wind, debris, tree limbs falling into lines or being blown into lines -- that combination is what resulted in the numerous outages that we saw," said spokesman Darren Pai.
Crews were scrambling throughout the day to quickly restore the power, but did not know when everything would get back to normal.
