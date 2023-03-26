Potential raises for Dept. of Education executives draws concern from Hawaii residents

Honolulu, HI (KITV4) - The State Board of Education's working on considering, approving and finalizing pay increases for many executives, including superintendents. Meanwhile, several community members say they want teachers and other school level professionals to receive raises.
"The teachers should definitely be getting more, especially after all they've been doing through Covid and having to deal with that, and all the kids, they deserve more", said Oahu resident Ashley Wagner.
Many consider the lack of pay increase unacceptable, regarding the work teachers do for Hawaii's youth every day.
Wagner added, "It's definitely frustrating to hear - we need to invest in our future and that's the teachers who are teaching our kids and instead they can't afford to live here and they're going to move to the mainland."
Executive Director Randy Perreira with the Hawaii Government Employees Association submitted testimony for a recent Board of Education meeting, stating public schools are suffering from massive shortages.
"The proposed salary increase for the Deputy Superintendent alone would pay for the annual salary of an Educational Assistant who works directly with our most vulnerable students. lt's time for the Department to get its priorities in order, now is not the time to increase executive pay", said Perreira.
Oahu resident Meg Lee said, "The teachers are the ones in the classroom with the children and there's a lot of teachers who are jumping ship because the living costs in Hawaii are getting higher and higher every year with inflation, and it's really important to focus on the ones who are hands on with our children in the classroom, so yes, I think we should be paying the teachers more."
Heading into April, there are approximately 600 Educational Assistant openings.
