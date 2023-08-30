Potential obstacles including increased traffic considered during Pahoa Ridge town hall

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY ACROSS LEEWARD AREAS OF
KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI LANAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND...
.The combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity values, and
windy trade winds, will result in very high fire danger across
leeward sections of the islands today. Any fires that start will
likely spread rapidly and be very difficult to control. Outdoor
burning should be avoided altogether until these critical
conditions end.
It is important to note however, that the winds for this event
WILL NOT be comparable in strength to the August 8, 2023 event,
where wind gusts well over 60 mph were observed.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai,
Maui and the Big Island.
* WIND...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to
50 mph. The strongest winds are expected over and downwind of
the mountains and through valleys.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities of 35 to 45 percent.
* IMPACTS...A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity,
and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any
fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A Red Flag
Warning does not predict new fire starts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Outdoor burning should be avoided until these critical conditions
end.
Heat from vehicle exhaust systems can ignite dry grass. Park cars
on areas that are paved or where vegetation is trimmed and
cleared.
High winds contribute to wildfire hazard. Delay activities that
could throw off sparks until the wind dies down.
&&
For actions you can take to protect life and property from;
wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at;
https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7
to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The second town hall regarding Pahoa Ridge apartments took place Wednesday night at the St. Louis Alumni Association Clubhouse and issues were raised by community members.
The new development that's planned, featuring 200 rental units in a high traffic area, is slated to provide affordable, rental, residential properties in Honolulu.
Highridge Costa continues planning and working toward building the new affordable housing property, along with Foreign Partners and AHED foundation. Funding remains one of the major challenges.
"We want to open the project up to the opportunity to be successful and how we get funding through HHFDC (Hawaii Housing Finance & Development Corporation) is critical to develop the project", said Chris Deuchar, Forms Partners Managing Principal.
Part of the HHFDC's purpose is to increase and preserve the supply of affordable and workforce housing. The location of the Pahoa Ridge affordable housing development is close to UH Manoa at 2779 Waialae Avenue.
A small apartment complex is already right there and residents would likely need to move.
Tammy Halemano told KITV4, "They were doing drilling in the ground, so we assumed they were trying check if the ground was able to sustain a big building."
Halemano added it's unclear if a future eviction could potentially be on the horizon.
Along with a handful of residents that may need to find a new home, other concerns exist. Attendees at the town hall meeting voiced concerns including what it could do to congestion in an already busy area, including rush hour commutes and before and after UH sporting events.
Moe Mohanna, Highridge Costa Principal and President said, "We're taking note and we will go back and work with our traffic consultant."
Councilman Calvin Say told KITV4, "I think one of the biggest obstacles right now is the discussion that the residents had in regard to a traffic study, the old Wailae road entering into the H1 Freeway and also going to Moili, McCully and also the fact that you could also turn around going back to the Kapiolani Wailae Road."
Meanwhile, affordable housing for those who need it remains among the top goals.
"For this particular project to occur, they were very honest and sincere about sharing with the residents the fact we've got to get the low income tax credit from HHFDC, also utilizing Hawaii revolving housing fund at the state level", added Say.
While construction and completion might still be a very long way off, if everything gets approved the complex could feature studio units starting out at well under one thousand dollars per month for approved applicants.