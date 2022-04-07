Portuguese Consul General visits Hawaii to Strengthen International Relations

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots.
* WHERE...Most Hawaiian Coastal Waters except Windward Kauai and
Big Island Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
In working to maintain Hawaii's robust demographic diversity, Pedro Perestrelo Pinto, the Consul General of Portugal, is visiting the Hawaiian Islands.
Pinto will be attending a number of meetings with local legislators to establish a sister-state relationship between Hawaii and the Portuguese island of Madeira.
Currently 10- to 20 percent of Hawaii's residents have Portuguese ancestral ties-- which he says is a driving factor for his visit.
Pinto plans to help citizens in renewing their passports and ID's, as well as provide support in connecting the Portuguese community.
"To come here after these two tough years, it's very very meaningful." explained Pinto. "And now we can start having gatherings of the Portuguese community. We're here in Oahu for three days, then we go to the Big Island, we also go to Maui."
And Pinto says in maintaining, and strengthening the international relationship, he hopes to al learn more about the Hawaiian culture.