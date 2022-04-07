 Skip to main content
Portuguese Consul General visits Hawaii to Strengthen International Relations

Pedro Perestrelo Pinto

In working to maintain Hawaii's robust demographic diversity, Pedro Perestrelo Pinto, the Consul General of Portugal, is visiting the Hawaiian Islands.

Pinto will be attending a number of meetings with local legislators to establish a sister-state relationship between Hawaii and the Portuguese island of Madeira.

Currently 10- to 20 percent of Hawaii's residents have Portuguese ancestral ties-- which he says is a driving factor for his visit.

Pinto plans to help citizens in renewing their passports and ID's, as well as provide support in connecting the Portuguese community.

"To come here after these two tough years, it's very very meaningful." explained Pinto. "And now we can start having gatherings of the Portuguese community. We're here in Oahu for three days, then we go to the Big Island, we also go to Maui."

And Pinto says in maintaining, and strengthening the international relationship, he hopes to al learn more about the Hawaiian culture.

Multimedia Journalist

Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories.

