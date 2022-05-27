 Skip to main content
Popeyes plans to open new restaurant in Windward Oahu

  • Updated
  • 0
Popeyes Hawaii loyal customers kept restaurant Moving Forward

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, which is known mainly for its uber-popular chicken sandwiches that create long lines at its drive-thru locations, has plans to expand to Windward Oahu with a new location in the works in Kaneohe, public records show.  

The chicken fast-food restaurant chain, which is owned by the Uezu family, has six locations in Hawaii, all of which are on Oahu including locations in Pearl City, Mililani, Waipahu, Salt Lake, Kapahulu and Kalihi. 

Sean Uezu, president of Popeyes Hawaii, tells KITV4 that its Kaneohe location is still in the very early planning stages, and that it doesn’t have any additional information to share at this time. 

Honolulu gets top ranks for best sushi restaurants in the nation

Popeyes also has a Kapolei location in the works at 500 Kamokila Blvd., which is at the property once anchored by Kmart. The property is owned by James Campbell Co. 

Once it opens these two new locations, Popeyes will have eight locations in Hawaii. 

Popeyes also recently opened a new location in Kalihi at 1617 Dillingham Blvd., which was formerly occupied by a Bank of Hawaii branch.  

Uezu says this new location held a soft launch last week, and that the dining room and two drive-thru lanes are now open to the public daily from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

Popeyes closed its old location at 1515 Dillingham Blvd., according to Uezu

Popeyes , which officially began the chicken sandwich wars, and is known by many as the chicken sandwich king, has encountered some competition from other fast-food giants such as Raising Cane’s, Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s, and Burger King. 

