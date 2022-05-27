Popeye’s plans to open new restaurant in Windward Oahu

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR THE SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
.Long period south southwest swell will push surf along south
facing shores to advisory levels this afternoon. Advisory surf
will persist through early Sunday morning.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, which is known mainly for its uber-popular chicken sandwiches that create long lines at its drive-thru locations, has plans to expand to Windward Oahu with a new location in the works in Kaneohe, public records show.
The chicken fast-food restaurant chain, which is owned by the Uezi family, has six locations in Hawaii, all of which are on Oahu including locations in Pearl City, Mililani, Waipahu, Salt Lake, Kapahulu and Kalihi.
Sean Uezi, president of Popeye’s Hawaii, tells KITV4 that its Kaneohe location is still in the very early planning stages, and that it doesn’t have any additional information to share at this time.
Popeye’s closed its old location at 1515 Dillingham Blvd., according to Uezi.
Popeye’s, which officially began the chicken sandwich wars, and is known by many as the chicken sandwich king, has encountered some competition from other fast-food giants such as Raising Cane’s, Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s, and Burger King.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.