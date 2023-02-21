U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono announces re-election campaign

...FLOOD WATCH FOR NIIHAU...KAUAI...AND OAHU THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Deepening low pressure west of the state will produce an
increase in heavy showers and thunderstorms over the western
end of the state through this afternoon. Given that soils are
already saturated and streams elevated, flash flooding may
develop anywhere, especially over the island of Kauai.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Hawaii US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono announced her re-election campaign that focuses on the families, workers, and communities throughout Hawaii.
Hirono made the announcement first on Good Morning Hawaii on KITV4, Tuesday.
“As an immigrant raised by a single mom, I grew up in a family where, no matter how hard we tried, it was a struggle just to get by. I ran for the United States Senate to fight for families just like mine, to be a voice for families across Hawaii in Washington, D.C., and to address the many challenges impacting our communities,” said Hirono.
Prior to becoming a Senator, Hirono served in the U.S. House Representatives as lieutenant governor of Hawaii and in the Hawaii state legislature.
Hirono has served in the US Senate since 2013 and is the only immigrant of Japanese descent who is currently serving as a senator. She is also on the Judiciary Committee, Armed Services Committee (SASC), Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Veteran’s Affairs, and Small Businesses Committee. As well as the Chair of SASC Subcommittee on Readiness.
In an effort to bring awareness to the anti-immigrant and Asian hate that arose most recently, Hirono was an advocate for the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Bill during that surge of hate crimes against Asian and Pacific Islander communities.
“As your Senator, I’ll keep fighting, on your side, to build an economy that works for working families and ensure every person has the opportunity to succeed,” Hirono proclaimed.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.