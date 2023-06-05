 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Progressive scholar Cornel West says he will mount third party presidential bid

  • 0
Progressive scholar Cornel West says he will mount third party presidential bid

Harvard Professor Cornel West pictured here on February 10, 2020, in Durham, New Hampshire, will mount a third party run for president, he said in a video posted on Twitter.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

(CNN) — Former Harvard professor and prominent public intellectual Cornel West will mount a third party run for president, he said on Monday in a video posted on Twitter.

A supporter, surrogate and confidante of Bernie Sanders during the Vermont senator’s 2016 and 2020 presidential bids, West is one of the leading democratic socialist activists of his generation.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred