Nancy Pelosi to run for reelection for her US House seat next year

Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks onstage during the Human Rights Campaign Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 25. Pelosi, 83, said Friday she will run for reelection in the US House next November, according to a source familiar.

 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign

(CNN) — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 83, will run for reelection in the US House next November, the California Democrat announced Friday.

In a post on X, Pelosi said, “Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote. -Nancy.”

CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere contributed to this report.

