Mitt Romney announces he won’t seek reelection as he calls for ‘new generation of leaders’

Sen. Mitt Romney leaves the Senate floor at the Capitol on November 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. Romney announced on September 13 that he will not seek reelection.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(CNN) — Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney announced Wednesday that he will not run for reelection to the Senate and called for a “new generation of leaders” as he criticized both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

In a video message, Romney outlined a range of what he described as critical issues, including rising national debt and the climate crisis, and said “neither President Biden nor former President Trump are leading their party to confront those issues.”

