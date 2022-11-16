 Skip to main content
Democrat Karen Bass makes history as first female mayor of Los Angeles, CNN projects

Democrat Karen Bass makes history as first female mayor of Los Angeles, CNN projects

Karen Bass, seen here on November 8, has made history as Los Angeles' first female mayor.

 Jae C. Hong/AP

Rep. Karen Bass has made history as Los Angeles' first female mayor, CNN projects, overcoming more than $104 million in spending by her rival Rick Caruso to win the race.

The six-term congresswoman, who represents south and west Los Angeles, was able to put together a strong coalition of Black voters in South Los Angeles and White progressives on the city's west side to prevail over the shopping mall magnate.

