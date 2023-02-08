Police still looking for thieves who stole five cars and more than 100 keys from Kalihi dealership

...HIGH WIND WARNING OVER AND DOWNWIND OF THE KOHALA MOUNTAINS OF
THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR MOST LOWER ELEVATIONS OF THE STATE...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR THE SUMMITS OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND
HALEAKALA STARTING THIS EVENING...
.Strong high pressure north of the state will drift slowly
eastward through Friday. The high will drive strong and gusty
trade winds that will be accelerated over and downwind of island
terrain.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...All of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau,
Oahu and most areas of the Big Island, mainly over and
downwind of terrain.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui
County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
"Very scary. This time I'm very worried," said Rong Zhang, the owner of Excellent Motor Group. "Very worried about my employees, my wife and all the customers here."
A shattered door and multiple missing cars, Rong Zhang says crime has never been worse.
He's run Excellent Motor Group for 26 years now.
"They might come back and take another car," he said.
Thieves stole five cars on Monday night and more than 100 keys to vehicles still on the lot.
"If you have someone (here), they might kill the guy inside," Zhang added. "I was thinking they at least have four guys taking five cars."
Police have so far found one of five stolen cars. This Nissan Frontier was recovered at the Whole Foods parking lot in Kakaako.
Rummaging through drawers and cabinets, the thieves took dozens of car titles and other equipment too.
And now, this small mom-and-pop business is scrambling to re-program all of its keys.
"Just the key alone, I will say more than ten grand because one of the keys is like $1000-something, he said.
Altogether he estimates he lost at least $100,000.
And now, he and his employees are on watch duty all night to prevent more cars from being stolen -- or worse.
"Hawaii used to be considered safe, but there's so much crime going on," said Jen Lacuesta, who works at the dealership. "You don't know if they're going to hurt someone, you don't even now if they have guns."
And with the suspects still on the loose, "it's scary cause I don't know when they're going to come back."
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.