Police looking for thief responsible for stealing a check worth thousands By Chloe Marklay Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Author email Sep 23, 2022 Sep 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- On September 15th a check worth $9,723 was stolen from Judy Devilviss's mailbox."I just feel very violated. I feel upset" shares Devilviss. Once Devilviss and her son, Jeff, realized the check had been stolen they immediately called the police.The 24-hour surveillance cameras allowed HPD to identify the thief's name, but they cannot release it until she is arrested."The policeman said, oh thank God you have those cameras because we caught her red-handed opening your mailbox, taking your mail, she is now a felon."Devilviss says she has seen the woman around the neighborhood and so have her neighbors.Police are currently searching for her now and if they don't find her will forward the case to the prosecuting office.Devilviss warns neighbors to keep a close eye on their mail and belongings so they don't become victims of theft.She says she will be getting a lock to put on her mailbox and encourages others to do the same."I don't want anybody else to get hurt. I mean what can I do I've tried everything I'm a good person, I don't deserve that."The reward to the first person providing information leading to the arrest will receive $100 from the victims. To contact the residents call 1(808) 927-2990. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor.